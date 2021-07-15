Inaugural Restaurant on the River held in Pittston City

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thursday night, a first annual event was held to not only celebrate getting back together, but also a historic Luzerne County landmark.

Pittston City held its first “Restaurant on the River” Thursday night on the Water Street Firefighter’s Memorial Bridge. The event included a cocktail hour followed by a four-course meal served by Grico’s and Rikasa restaurants.

A top-shelf open bar and live entertainment were included. Officials and guests were excited to get back together after the long year.

“In the beginning of the year, we sat and kind of envisioned some new events for the city and this was one of them, the Restaurant on the River. You know it’s a celebration of I think, one, coming out of COVID and getting back together, but two, this great historic structure, this bridge,” City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo said.

“As soon as we saw it, we were just so excited that COVID is on its way out and an opportunity to be out on the river and spend time with your friends,” Karen Walsh-Emma of Pittston said.

Tickets were limited to an exclusive 21 and older crowd.