Inaugural Read-A-Thon in Clarks Summit

(WBRE/WYOU)— It’s an all-day affair in Clarks Summit.

The inaugural Read-A-Thon was underway at the Abington Community Library. It began at 9 Friday morning with readers raising funds for the library until 9 Friday night.

The library is also having other events to keep the summer bookworms entertained.

“We have tons of activities going on. We are so thankful to Fidelity for offering their ice cream truck. We have a retired New York City police officer that’s coming and we also have storytelling from our teens,” Renee Roberts, library project manager said.

Funds raised at Friday’s Read-A-Thon go toward programs and the library’s book collection. It provides reading material for children, teens, and adults.

Going forward, the library hopes to put on an event like this on a regular basis.