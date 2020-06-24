Inaugural Pottsville LGBTQ+ Festival to be held Saturday

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — While many events had to cancel this year due to COVID-19, one event is still going on as planned this weekend in Schuylkill County.

“I never knew what direction I would take to make a change in my hometown, but this is something that I’m passionate about and you know when you follow your passion, you usually have success,” Mikaela Gavaletz, Managing Director of Pottsville’s LGBTQ+ Festival said.

A passion Gavaletz is pursuing this Saturday as she discussed her plans for Pottsville’s inaugural LGBTQ+ Festival at General Joulwan East Side Park. The event will take place right at the Pottsville Lions Club amphitheater and anyone is welcome to join them to celebrate. Although many events have had to cancel this year due to COVID-19, Gavaletz says she’s making sure this event is an example of how social distancing should be done.

“You will be required to have a mask. If you don’t have a mask, we’re going to be issuing them. Bring your hand sanitizer, bring your cooler, keep hydrated…sunblock,” Gavaletz said.

Gavaletz says she has received the green light from the mayor and park management for the event. Since she is expecting a large turnout, she will be placing social distance markers to make sure people keep their safe distance. For Pottsville’s inaugural LGBTQ+ event on Saturday, there will be food, entertainment, and music, along with some guest speakers.

“I have kings and queens coming from five or six different counties. We are having Miss Gay PA, we’re proud to have Miss Divinity Cruzz,” Gavaletz said.

For Gavaletz, she says this event is important to have the community come together as one.

“The message for this whole event is unity, tolerance, inclusion, peace and love, and that’s what it’s all about,” Gavaletz said.

The event will be held from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday. If you would like to make a donation to the festival or for more information, click here.