Inaugural Plaid Community Church Festival held in Jenkins Township

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fun for the whole family, free of charge.

Hundreds of people came out for the inaugural Plaid Community Church Festival in Luzerne County. Three different bands performed for the crowd as kids enjoyed games, face painting and even pony rides.

The faith-based organization teamed up with Jenkins Township to host the event. Organizers say it’s an opportunity for the community to gather together and enjoy summer without having to worry about the cost.

“It’s not about making any money. It’s strictly about reaching out to the community and in our case, just letting them know that Jesus loves them, and we love them. And we are here to serve them and we are here if they need anything and we are just trying to do that,” Pride Community Church Pastor Stanley Oschman said.

Boxes of food from a local food pantry were also available for anyone in need to take home.