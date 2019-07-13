Inaugural night of Rockin’ the River held in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Millennium Circle along the riverfront in Wilkes-Barre was really rockin’ Friday night.

Joe Nardone’s School of Rockology entertained dozens at Rockin’ the River. It’s the start of a free summer concert series this month in Luzerne County.

The musical performances are free while many in the crowd bought food and beverages from vendors.

“The weather’s beautiful, and when the community puts on free events like this, we love to come out and support the local organizations, meet people, and we just have a great time,” Donna Caruso of Bear Creek Township said.

The Elton John Tribute Band, Yellow Brick Road, capped off the inaugural night, drawing a crowd numbering in the hundreds. The Rockin’ the River series will continue the next two Fridays in the Diamond City.