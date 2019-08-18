Inaugural Home Run Derby at Little League World Series

(WBRE/WYOU) — For the first time in history, the Little League World Series held a Home Run Derby.

Eight boys and eight girls competed to see who could hit the most home runs in a set amount of time. The winners of the competition were Aubrey Clark from Johnston, Iowa and Everest Ouellette from Tarpon Springs, Florida. The two say they were nervous before hitting, but winning was an accomplishment.

“I’ve been practicing a lot for it. And it really felt great, I mean hard work pays off,” Ouellette said.

“It feels great. I think that the other girls deserved it just as much as I did, especially the one in the finals with me. She did amazing,” Clark said.

Ouellette won the final round by hitting a total of 42 home runs, 15 of which were hit in the final round. Clark hit a total of 12 home runs and defeated her competitor by one home run in the tie-breaker.