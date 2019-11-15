Inaugural gala event for Brandon’s Forever Home

(WBRE/WYOU) — A major fundraiser took place Thursday night for a Luzerne County organization that provides foster care for children facing life challenges.

It’s called Brandon’s Forever Home, based in Hazleton, and Thursday night the group held its first-ever gala event. The money raised through an auction and sponsorships helps pay for services for foster children and aids in efforts to find them forever homes through adoption.

It was held at the Westmoreland Club in Wilkes-Barre. Eyewitness News is a proud sponsor and supporter of Brandon’s Forever Home.

Lead I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick was emcee for the event.