Breaking News
AT&T U-Verse/DIRECTV Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.
Closings & Delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Inaugural gala event for Brandon’s Forever Home

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

(WBRE/WYOU) — A major fundraiser took place Thursday night for a Luzerne County organization that provides foster care for children facing life challenges.

It’s called Brandon’s Forever Home, based in Hazleton, and Thursday night the group held its first-ever gala event. The money raised through an auction and sponsorships helps pay for services for foster children and aids in efforts to find them forever homes through adoption.

It was held at the Westmoreland Club in Wilkes-Barre. Eyewitness News is a proud sponsor and supporter of Brandon’s Forever Home.

Lead I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick was emcee for the event.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos