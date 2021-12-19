Inaugural Festival of Lights held in Monroe County

GILBERT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lights, food and venders could be enjoyed by all at the inaugural Festival of Lights at the West End Fairgrounds in Monroe County.

“Well this started at my house eight years ago, and just decided to grow bigger and better,” organizer Todd Merkel said. “The first third of the year you know March, April, we start thinking about it, so it’s an all-year planning event. There’s over a hundred thousand. They’re LED and some of them are RGB pixels. We knew we had to go as big as we possibly could with the resources we had and we think we did it successfully.”

“Oh the lights display they’re unbelievable. They really covered all the bases. It’s a great way to like get the spirit of the season. This is the first thing we’ve done that’s made me feel like Christmas is here,” Tom Leauber of Allentown said.

“It feels great just to see everyone out here having a good time and it’s stress-free. You can walk around and you can enjoy the lights at your own pace. Merry Christmas and come out and enjoy the lights and be safe,” Merkel said.

Admission to the Festival of Lights is $6. It will be open through December 30th with the exception of closing for Christmas Eve and Christmas.