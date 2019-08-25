Inaugural Electric City Classic to become an uphill climb

(WBRE/WYOU)— It’s off to the races this weekend in downtown Scranton.

Bikers looked to conquer the streets of Center City for the inaugural Electric City Classic. Day One of the event began at the Creative and Performing Arts Academy at the Ritz on Wyoming Avenue.

Hundreds of cyclists complete multiple laps at speeds up to 45 miles per hour just inches from each other. Sunday’s event will feature a hill climb but Saturday’s event was a bit more simple.

“I really like the course. I think it’s really good and nice and flat because I can’t climb hills at all, but it looks really promising and really exciting,” participant Mariana Rinaldo said.

The event also featured an open kids bike race for younger riders. The Electric City Classic hill climb race shifts to Scranton’s Hill section for the second half of the weekend. It gets underway Sunday morning shortly before noon on Olive Street.