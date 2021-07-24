Inaugural Climate Justice Fair held by NEPA For Change

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A first-ever event in Scranton focused on the importance of climate care.

NEPA For Change held its inaugural Climate Justice Fair Saturday at Nay Aug Park. The fair included live music, children’s activities and speakers.

The group’s goal is to educate those on the economic and social impacts of climate change which disproportionately affect marginalized communities.

“Now that people are more comfortable coming out in public, we wanted to have an event to come out and raise awareness about climate justice and what that means, because a lot of people don’t know what it is, understandably so, and we wanted to raise awareness and bring people out,” NEPA For Change lead organizer Maria Andrews said.

