WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — You might not expect to see first responders in skates but that was the scene Saturday afternoon at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Dozens of fans came out for the Inaugural “Battle of the Badges of Interstate 81” charity hockey game.

Pennsylvania State Troopers faced off against members of the Binghamton Police and Fire departments.

Eyewitness News Reporter Madonna Mantione served as the honorary PSP Coach.









“It’s always good to come out and play hockey. I’ve been playing for a long time, it’s a great game. It gives us an opportunity to unite with some of our other brothers in another state and also raise awareness for our charity which is Troopers Helping Troopers,” said Sgt. Mark Dean, Pennsylvania State Police.

All proceeds from the game benefit the organization that helps troopers and their families in times of need.

