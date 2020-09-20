“In Silent Witness to Life” rally held in Lycoming County

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Citizens concerned about the future of the nation gathered in Lycoming County Saturday Morning.

Democrats and progressives from across central Pennsylvania rallied to support those who are suffering.

“This is a ‘Silent Witness to Life’. We are well aware of the simultaneous disasters in our country. The COVID virus, racial injustices, and all kinds of problems related to climate change,” said Barbara Henmendinger of Williamsport.

The rally signs are a mixture of social and political issues. They say the climate, the struggle for equality, and the state of the economy will likely influence how people will vote in November.

“I think they need to be thinking about the future. I think they need to think seriously about the decisions that this administration has made over the course of almost four years. And the impact they have already made and what it will continue to make for the future of our children and our grandchildren,” said Jean Collins of Loyalsock Township.

Some, like Barbara Jarmoska from Lycoming County, believe the keyword is justice and what that will mean to each voter as they make their own decisions.

“We want you to think about justice and put any adjective in front of that you wish. Social justice, climate justice, environmental justice, racial justice, the Supreme Court, the justice system. That to me is the quintessential issue of this election.”

For this group of people, an important takeaway is this: No matter who you support, no matter what issue is important to you, if you are able, they want you to go out and vote this November.

“Democracy belongs to all of us and it is our voice. The vote is our voice. If you have never voted before, let this be the year to begin,” said Jarmoska.

Members of Lycoming County Democrats and Lycoming County Progressives were among those at the rally.

They are also encouraging people to vote by mail if necessary, and consider hand-delivering their ballots to local voter services offices.