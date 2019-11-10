In Case You Missed It: Watch the 2019 Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The 2019 edition of the Wyoming Valley Veterans Day parade stepped off Sunday afternoon.

The parade featured military groups, bands, VIPs and more.

The parade was streamed live on PAHompeage.com

Join Eyewitness News for Veterans Voices:

Eyewitness News will present a special program called “Veterans Voices”. The half-hour show will highlight some area Veterans and programs. Mark Hiller features the work of Veterans Court in Lackawanna County. Learn how the court is designed to help a veteran who may have had a scrape with the law get back on track in life.

Meet Janice Gavern, an Air Force Veteran and a very strong advocate for women in the military who has a unique presentation to highlight military service. Cody Butler will have Janice’s story.

Nick Toma will sit down with Judge Tom Munley to hear about the Judge’s service in Vietnam and his journey home and how it changed and inspired him to be a voice for veterans- and host of Eyewitness News Veterans Views.

Photojournalist Tom Gregory has the story of Claudette Williams, a Retired Sergeant Major and proud veteran from Monroe County. She wanted to give women veterans like herself a voice- so she opened a museum dedicated to women in the military in Monroe County.

Veterans Voices airs November 10 at 12 midnight and Monday, November 11 at 7:30 pm on WYOU

Then join us on November 21 at Mohegan Sun Casino for a Veterans Expo. There we will feature information, displays and much more all to benefit the men and women who served our country.