Immigrants will have to prove they can cover own healthcare costs

(WBRE/WYOU) — People hoping to legally immigrate to the United States will have to prove they can cover their own healthcare costs without government help.

The White House says the new rule requiring proof of healthcare coverage for immigrants is necessary because unpaid healthcare costs have exceeded $35 billion a year for the last decade. Hans Von Spakovsky with the Heritage Foundation says the Trump administration’s new rule simply expands on existing law.

“That they didn’t want to bring in immigrants who are going to become a public charge. And by that they mean as soon as they get in they’re starting to draw welfare benefits,” Von Spakovsky said.

The rule change has exemptions including for refugees and asylum seekers. But those who oppose the rule say it’s just another attempt by the Trump administration to keep out low-income immigrants and only admit the wealthy.