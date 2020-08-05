Illegal dumping continues at Luzerne County creek

ASHLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Solomon Creek is a private watershed, owned by the game commission, that has had frequent visitors over the past few months this summer.

Residents say they have seen many out of state license plates driving down the private road over various weekends, often playing loud music at night and leaving behind mounds of waste along the water.

Volunteers cleaned up the waste along the water and private road leading down to the creek.

Ashley Councilman, Carl Byra, told Eyewitness News there has been nearly 18 citations handed out within the past month and a half.

