LITCHFIELD TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have released the name of the woman who lost her life in a Bradford County house fire last week.

According to PSP Towanda, Nanette Zampier 69, of Ulster, Pennsylvania was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner. Zampier was not found until the fire was under control.

Police say no signs of foul play were present and the investigation in ongoing.