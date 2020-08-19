Identity of man pulled from Lackawanna River Sunday unknown, autopsy inconclusive

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lackawanna County Coroner has released information about a male that was found in the Lackawanna River on Sunday afternoon.

According to a press release, the man remains unidentified and the autopsy was inconclusive on the manner or cause of death. However, it appears that no foul play is involved in the death.

The Caucasian male is approximately 5’10” tall and 145 pounds. The approximate age is between 40 and 50 years old.

If anyone knows of a missing individual please contact the Old Forge Police or the Lackawanna County Coroner.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos