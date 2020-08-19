Identity of man pulled from Lackawanna River Sunday unknown, autopsy inconclusive

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lackawanna County Coroner has released information about a male that was found in the Lackawanna River on Sunday afternoon.

According to a press release, the man remains unidentified and the autopsy was inconclusive on the manner or cause of death. However, it appears that no foul play is involved in the death.

The Caucasian male is approximately 5’10” tall and 145 pounds. The approximate age is between 40 and 50 years old.

If anyone knows of a missing individual please contact the Old Forge Police or the Lackawanna County Coroner.