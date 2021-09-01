Ida’s Impact: Flooding Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Emergency management officials are closely watching for possible flash flooding in Columbia County.

Those within the Bloomsburg area have probably received text messages from the National Weather Service about a flash flood warning.

The emergency alert says this remains in effect until 6:45 p.m. this evening. It also states this is a potentially dangerous situation and to avoid traveling at this time, unless it’s to flee an area that’s flooded.

In Columbia County, the EMA office tells Eyewitness News they’re monitoring several areas that are known to flood. This includes Fishing Creek, Roaring Creek, Orangeville, and the west end of Bloomsburg.

They’re also keeping a close eye on river gages. Local emergency management coordinators are currently at these locations and reporting information back to the county. The water rose a few inches in the Fishing Creek, and although it’s not an immediate threat, residents are asked to stay vigilant and cautious.

“Water does what it wants to do when it wants to do it and it’s not always on a timetable that somebody can look at and give you enough warning. So, you should be more proactive than reactive and go out when you can instead of when you can’t, or I can’t get somebody there to get you,” Columbia County EMA Director Jennifer Long said.







So far the county has not alerted residents about emergency evacuations. Rainfall in the area is still coming down pretty heavy and again there’s still flash flood warnings, but for now residents are asked to use their judgment and have a plan in place in case they do need to leave their homes.