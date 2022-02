WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Larksville man is facing several charges after leading police on a car and foot chase in Wilkes-Barre and Hanover Township.

According to police paperwork, it began in the early morning hours of Saturday, February 5th when officers observed a car with no working registration light and heavily tinted windows. When police pulled the car over, they found the driver was Darnell Phelps, who had an active warrant for a felony weapons possession.