Iconic drummer remembered

(WBRE/WYOU) — Whether you love rock and roll or jazz, the music world lost an icon this week.

Rock and roll drummer Neil Peart died Tuesday after a battle with brain cancer. Peart joined the band Rush in 1974 and went on to sell millions of records with the group.

He was regarded as one of the best drummers of all time by many in the music community. A local acclaimed musician now uses some of the inspiration he drew from peart when giving lessons in Hudson, Luzerne County.

“The guy was just phenomenal. It’s like you lost a friend. It’s just like when Jimi Hendrix died, guitarists lost a friend. It’s a void and you can’t fill that void real fast. Maybe in some other lifetime, but right now? No. It’s a big hole,” Billy Angelo Stella of The Drummer’s Workshop said.

A family spokesperson announced his death in a statement. Peart was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2017. The 67-year-old is survived by his wife and daughter.