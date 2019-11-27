Icker striking plea deal for reduced prison time, ‘global’ decision

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A maximum sentence for Mark Icker looks to be reduced from 20 to 12 years in federal prison with two guilty pleas in federal court Tuesday.

A proclamation from the investigative team to the victims of these actions: we heard you, we believed you and we’re bringing you justice.

“I guess it helped to actually hear him admit what he’s done,” said one of Icker’s victims.

“I feel like we got him,” said another of the victims.

Relief from a pair of victims after two guilty pleas for the violation of civil rights and sexual misconduct by a former Ashley Borough police officer. Icker solicited sexual acts for leniency on minor offenses.

“We will take swift action,” said Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis. “We will step in and make sure that anyone that feels they may have been victimized by an officer, we take it seriously. Today shows that.”

Among the crowd were two of the five known victims of Icker’s actions. They were commended for coming forward as prosecutors noted they were brave and a key to getting justice.

“We would not be here today without the brave acts and actions of those women,” said U.S. Attorney for Pennsylvania’s Middle District David Freed. “We are so honored to be able to try and bring a measure of justice to what happened to them.”

A measure that is rare in cases like these because victims don’t feel the support to face their assailants.

“If the victims aren’t willing to come forward and provide statements, it’s hard for us to proceed,” Salavantis added. “With these victims, today, coming forward, they have protected others who could have or may have been victimized as well.”

Icker’s attorney says that this plea bargain is an open, honest and cooperative admission of guilt.

“He really feels as though he can bring closure to these victims, said Bernie Brown. “But also his family.”

His victims say they will never forget the pain caused by Icker, but have some faith in the system.

“It’s bittersweet. It’s nice to see that the other law enforcement stood by us through this and helped us get justice through this hard time that we’ve experienced,” one of the victims said.

The victims tell Eyewitness News that they have some reservations about the plea bargain, but that they’re glad to see justice being served. A pre-sentencing hearing report still needs to be filed to confirm the terms of the deal. That could take a few months.

The terms of the plea deal would be considered a ‘global’ decision which means any outstanding state-level charges being considered into the plea.