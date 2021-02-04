Icicle issues to be aware of

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — First came the snow earlier this week, but now there’s another danger lurking from above.

Icicles are popping up all over northeastern and central Pennsylvania. Many homes and businesses are dealing with the tapered ice clinging to rooftops and rain gutters.

The heavy snow melts and then as freezing cold air moves in, the icicles form. The bigger ones can be measured by the feet. The good news is that homes with new roof installed in the past two decades don’t have to worry. Better insulation and improved standards help protect your roof.

“We gave ice and water shield which requires two layers from the bottom edge of the roof up. That seals off all the nails, the nail holes and it clings to the plywood and obviously the roof shingles bond to it,” Full Phaze Constructions Company Ken Kale said.

He says while some icicles can be so weighty they can pull down rain gutters, that’s not the case on his home. It has reinforced gutter helmets which prevent leaves from clogging the gutters and can withstand the icicle weight.