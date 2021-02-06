Ice rescue training held in Luzerne County

DRUMS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Members of Valley Regional Fire Company and a few other local fire departments took part in ice rescue training Saturday.

It happened at the pond on Bear Run Drive in Drums where they say the ice was at least five inches deep.

Some of the first responders wore protective gear and entered the water while others practiced pulling them out using rope and other materials.

While this was not an emergency today, they say they’ll be ready if and when the call comes.

“Jointly the area companies get together and train together because if there’s a real emergency, you’re going to call multiple agencies,” said Chief Daniel Balliet, Foster Township Fire Department.

“In the event where somebody would fall through the ice, so they’re kind of teaching us how we would rescue somebody. Getting us out there and showing us live action,” said Karleigh Burke, Junior firefighter, Valley Regional Fire and Rescue.

The public was also welcome to come and observe. After all, if the day should come when you need saving, you’d want help from anybody nearby.

Tune in to Eyewitness News at 11 to see why the work these first responders did today was so necessary.