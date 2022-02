SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Sunday was the final day of the Ice Festival in Scranton.

During the weekend-long event, many strolled through downtown to see ice sculptures, ice sculpting demonstrations, musical acts and other family friendly activities. The event hopes to to support our small businesses and provide a fun, safe event.

Proceeds from the event support the Scranton Small Business Relief Fund at the Scranton Area Community Foundation.