EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s sure to be the hot spot for summer vacations in Virginia Beach, especially for four legged visitors.

Salty Paws Ice Cream Shop opened for business this weekend, and it’s just for the furry friends. The owners say the canine treat shop offers healthy ice cream in a variety of flavors, cookies, and other treats that will even have human owners salivating.

The idea all came about after visiting a similar shop in Maryland.