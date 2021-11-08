I-Team: Warning issued about ‘arrest warrant’ scam

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News is working to help protect people in our area from scams.

And no doubt you or someone you know has been targeted by a con-artist and possibly ripped off. All this week on Eyewitness News at 11, the I-Team is taking a close look at scams and has information you need to know.

Just about everyday the I-Team is contacted by someone who says they were the target of a scam and in some cases had their money stolen.

Investigators say scammers try every trick in the book to get your personal information which can then be used to unlock your finances. Bank accounts, credit card accounts and the like. Monday night we will put the spotlight on the so-called arrest warrant scam.

“I picked up the phone. The first thing they said ‘This is the law offices’ but they never said where and then a guy came on a tape and he said his name was **** I am being sued and they have a warrant for my arrest and they were coming to pick me up,” scam target named Charles said.

Of course they never showed up. Coming up Monday night on Eyewitness News at 11, we will take a closer look at this arrest warrant scam and what you can do to protect yourself and your family from being ripped off.