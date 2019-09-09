I-Team: Vanished Without a Trace- Where is Bill Morse

SUGARLOAF TWP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — There are breaking developments tonight in the investigation into the disappearance of a Luzerne County man more than a year ago. 60-year-old Bill Morse from Sugarloaf Township vanished without a trace from his home in June of 2018. On Monday, for the first time since he went missing friends of Morris are talking about the case to bring new attention to the case.

Our lead I-Team Reporter Andy Mehalshick has been working this story since day one and joined us from Sugarloaf Township with the very latest.

Detectives say this is a very active investigation. And are asking the public for help in solving the mysterious disappearance of Bill Morse.

State Police set up a news conference this afternoon to talk about the Morse case. Morse’s friend, Jeff Bonacci who has been spearheading efforts on social media to find his friend hosted Monday’s News Conference.

He and other friends have offered up a reward of $10,000 for information leading to Morse’s whereabouts.

Also for the first time since Bill Morse went missing. His family is speaking out. And they spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News.

Bob Morse and Bets Collins say they just can’t imagine why their brother Bill would simply walk away.

“All this time is out of character. It wouldn’t be out of character if it was a few days but this is beyond character for Bill,” Said Bob Morse, Bill Morse’s Brother.

Morse was last seen at his home on Hollow Road in Sugarloaf Township on the evening of June 11th, 2018. A photograph was taken earlier that day as he walked across a bridge in Jim Thorpe., Carbon County.

“This could be Bill being Bill for a few days maybe a week or two. After that, I really became concerned that something happened to him. It wasn’t Bill not reaching out to me at least,” said Bob Morse.

Over the past year tracking dogs searched the Morse property. Nothing was found… In October, a Chevy suburban owned by Morse was seized by state troopers from this repair garage in Sugarloaf Township. It was taken to a crime lab for examination. Troopers are not saying -what if anything- they found in that vehicle.

The I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick asked Bob Morse if he believes foul play was involved?

Morse answered, “I would hope that foul play wasn’t involved but I’m not sure at this point what to think.”

Morse’s sister Bets Collins says there would be no reason for someone to target her brother.

“Bill is a great guy, he’s unbelievably generous kind-hearted. He would give you the shirt off his back in the middle of December he wouldn’t give it a second thought.”

We asked if she thought foul play could be a factor.

Collins replied: “I don’t know it’s hard I hope not.”

And both say the community support has been overwhelming.

“Thank you to those people we don’t even know but thank you and to you thank you who have made this story.. Kept this story alive. So kind thank you it means more than we can say” stressed Collins.