I-Team: Two Dog Mauling Cases Under Investigation

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Two toddlers from two area cities are hospitalized in trauma centers after being mauled by dogs.

Now police in both cities are investigating what happened. The first attack on a 15 month old boy took place Saturday in Hazleton.

That dog was shot and killed by the child’s father. The second attack involved a 2 year old girl in Wilkes-Barre last evening. The I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick has the latest on both cases.

Hazleton city police received a call just before 4 Saturday afternoon about a 15 month old boy mauled by a dog at this apartment building on West Spruce Street.

“When we got there they noticed the child had lacerations on his ear inside his mouth …it was quite serious injuries,” said Chief Jerry Speziale, Hazleton Police Department.

Neighbors who did not want to appear on cameras say they saw a man walking the dog in front of the building. He went inside. They then heard screaming and heard gunshots.

“The dog was shot after the biting stopped. It wasn’t like the dog was shot to stop the biting. If the dog was shot after the bite whether it was from fear. There’s a gap that our detectives are working on” Chief Spezial told Eyewitness News.

In Wilkes-Barre on Sunday. Just before 6 p.m. 2 year old girl was brought into Wilkes-Barre General Hospital by her mother 30 year old Mary Biedka, the toddler had severe injures on her face and head. Detectives say Biedka first told police that strange dog attacked her daughter as the two walked near a local convenience store. But investigators later determined the child was mauled by two dogs at the rear of this home on North Penn Avenue.

Nobody answered the door when the I-Team stopped by on Monday.

“It’s heartbreaking to hear that anybody was injured by an animal especially a child,” said Todd Hevner, Director Luzerne County SPCA

Todd Hevner is Director of the Luzerne county S.P.C.A. for the moment they are not involved in the investigations into the attacks…but he says..

“You know it’s really case by case but one would have to think there was some sort of provocation and it may be as simple as the child walking by the dog while he was eating enough for the dog to lash out.”

The two children remain in stable condition at local trauma centers. We are told they are expected to survive their injuries.. The names of the children have not been released..