I-Team: Survivors recap battling COVID

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The numbers of COVID-19 are sobering. More than one million cases in Pennsylvania. More that 25,000 deaths.

The I-Team talked with people who’ve survived the virus. And, while they all had different experiences, they have a common message: It can happen to anyone.

We have seen images like these for more than a year now. The impact the coronavirus is having on our nation and our region. Many families have lost loved ones and other families have had close calls.

Chris Perry from Mountain Top is a Luzerne County Council member. The 71-year-old is very active and was taking precautions such as wearing masks, using hand sanitizer, and staying away from large gatherings and crowds.

But despite doing all of that, he contracted COVID-19 in October and he ended up in the hospital.

He was able to make a full recovery, but admits it was an experience he will never forget.

“I feel for the people who had problems, pre-existing conditions because it’s devastating. A devastating illness and it’s something we all have to be concerned about. Believe me I was saying I’ll never get this. I’m in pretty good shape. Always wore masks. I did what I had to do. I got it and it’s real and it is pretty devastating,” Perry said.

