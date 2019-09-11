I-Team: State and Local Police Search Home and Property in the Case of Bill Morse

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A developing story coming out of southern Luzerne County. It deals with the investigation into the disappearance of 60-year-old Bill Morse from Sugarloaf Township who went missing in June of 2018. Eyewitness News first told you about the search this morning on PAhomepage.com and then live reports at midday. Lead I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick joins us with the latest from Hollow Road in Sugarloaf Township.

Law enforcement pushed the media away from the scene saying they did not want to show anything that could jeopardize the investigation. The home of 60-year-old Bill Morse is just down the road. This search is the latest twist in what some people are calling a real-life mystery.



Law enforcement converged on the home of 60-year-old Bill Morse just before 8 Wednesday morning. The FBI, the state police and local police are here. Also on the scene the state police mobile crime lab, tracking dogs, and cadaver dogs were also seen searching the property.

Investigators paid a lot of attention to an area near the garage. They were seen digging through dirt in what appears to be a burn pile. Morse was last seen at this property on the afternoon of June 11 of 2018. He has not been seen or heard from since.

In recent days his family and friends made a public appeal to help locate him. On Tuesday police reported that Morse’s photos were posted on a dating website.

The I-Team was told they will be here all day, overnight and tomorrow. Investigators are not saying more than that. The search warrant has been sealed. This is the latest purge of the investigative puzzle.

Last October Morse’s Chevy Suburban was seized by police at this repair garage in Sugarloaf Township. It was taken to a state crime lab. Detectives are not saying what if anything was found in that vehicle.

In July of 2018 tracking dogs searched the property. Nothing was found. 91-year-old Dawn Whitfield lives across the street.

“Yeah, I’m hoping they find something. I just hope they don’t find a body. I’m hoping they find out what happened to him. Where he is but as far as the commotion, I’m glad to see there are so many people who are really working on it and it is not forgotten,” Whitfield said.

Morse lived here with his ex-wife. The I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick reached out to her for comment on this search, we have not yet heard back from her.