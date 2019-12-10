I-Team: Social Security Scams

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) New scams seem to pop up every day and one caught the attention of numerous Eyewitness News Viewers.

It deals with social security… And targets seniors.

The I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick with the latest on the con– and how you can avoid becoming the next victim.

77-year-old Louise Mope from Hazleton received a scam call just the other day.

“It was a younger man’s voice. He said he’s from the social security administration and that my social security number was compromised and if I didn’t get in touch with this number they gave me the number that the sheriff would be here at the end of the day to arrest me..”

Others would-be targets of the scam received similar threatening phone calls. And no one is immune to the scam. .Luzerne County Detective Chaz Balogh received a threatening this call this past week. He focuses on investigating all types of scams– including cyber and phone scams.

“There’s no doubt they are playing a numbers game because they are hoping if they call 100 people 10 people will give them their information and they can steal their identity,” said Balogh

Louise fears that someone will fall for the scam.

“I feel sorry for the older people I mean I’m old but the older people they get this phone call they believe it they give their social security information that’s bad.” Said Mope.

Investigators say it is virtually impossible to track down these scammers. Many of them operate out of the country.