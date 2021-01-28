I-Team: Scammers target Luzerne County nonprofit

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police in the area are warning people to be on guard for an online scam targeting nonprofit groups.

This comes after someone targeted a Hazleton-based nonprofit. The scammers targeted Hazleton Power, a nonprofit organization comprised of business professionals. The group sponsors a wide variety of community events in the Hazleton area.

Officials of the group say they are stunned by the scam attempt.

“It’s a shame. I think it’s sad that people are trying to take advantage of the situation,” Hazleton Power Assistant Director Greg Kurtz said.

Kurtz says the scammers did their dirty work as they were selling tickets for a fundraising dinner. Tickets that sold out very quickly. Then posts started showing up on their page regarding the sale of dinner tickets.

“We’re assuming fake Facebook profiles were commenting in our statuses on Facebook offering to sell tickets stating they could no longer come to the event,” Kurtz said.

But upon further review, “after we looked into just a little bit, we see that the individuals were offering to sell tickets weren’t registered as attending the event. They were selling fakes,” Kurtz said.

Kurtz says they contacted these people who abruptly ended the online communication and then took down their profiles. Hazleton Power also posted a warning about the scam on their Facebook page.

“We are a nonprofit organization just trying to make it through the COVID pandemic. It’s hard enough to have events to raise money to cover our costs,” Kurtz said.

“This is just another way for people to try to make some money,” Detective Chaz Balogh with the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office said.

Detective Balogh investigates computer crimes. He says when there’s a doubt about a social media post, contact the page administrator directly.

“Obviously this was a well-publicized event, therefore they see it’s sold out. It’s an opportunity to trick some people there are tickets available by contacting them directly,” Detective Balogh said.

Detective Balogh offers up other warning signs of fake Facebook profiles:

Recent creation date.

URL and profile names are different.

Use of common names— i.e. Smith and Jones.

Detective Balogh advises folks to check out any social media post that is requesting money or services in exchange for money. You can also report suspicious posts to the social media company itself.