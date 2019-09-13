I-Team: Room to Room Search of Morse House

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The latest developments in the Bill Morse homicide investigation.

The Sugarloaf Township man went missing in June of 2018. State Troopers are now calling it a homicide investigation. Investigators have been searching the Morse Property for three days. Lead I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick has been on the scene during that search and has the latest.

The search is over here at the Bill Morse Property. Investigators pulled out late Friday afternoon. This was day three of the search for evidence in the Morse homicide investigation.

There were a handful of state troopers and local police spent much of Friday focusing on the Morse house. They went room to room looking for possible evidence in the homicide of 60-year-old Bill Morse.

For the past two days, the search focused on the outside of the home. A lot of attention was given to a burn pit. Troopers were seen digging in the dirt. Also removing wood that was stacked near the burn pit. Detectives are not saying what if anything they found on the property.

This story began on the afternoon of June 11th, 2018. Morse was last seen here by his son. He tells police that Morse got into a black pick-up truck with somebody and was never seen or heard from again. 91-year-old Dawn Whitfield lives across the street. She was a friend of Bill Morse.

“Well I just hope that they really found out something there’s finally a resolution to the whole thing,” Whitfield said.

She just wants the truth to come out.

“It’s been over a year now, 15 months that we’ve been wondering about him. You know I kept thinking if he’s alive and out there somewhere why doesn’t he tell somebody so we can stop worrying about it. So I do hope they find out whatever happened,” Whitfield said.

It’s been a week filled with dramatic twists and turns in an investigation that began 15 months ago as a missing person investigation that is now a homicide investigation.

Morse lived at the home with his ex-wife. Eyewitness News reached out to her for comment on this investigation but have not yet heard back from her.