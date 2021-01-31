I-Team: Ready to Buy or Sell?

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The COVID-19 pandemic is having an impact on virtually every aspect of our society including the real estate market.

The I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick takes a closer look at what you can expect if you enter the market. Looking to buy or sell a home? You’re not alone.

But local real estate experts say it could prove to be a challenge. The COVID-19 pandemic has created an entirely new dynamic in the real estate market. Ken Temborski owns one of the region’s largest real estate companies. He says he’s never seen anything quite like it before.

“Inventory is very low. We have seen a massive influx from the city because people want space with COVID. What we normally have about 1,800 homes on the market in the area Luzerne County board. Today we have 373 right now,” Temborski said.

We will take a closer look at the impact of COVID-19 on the local real estate market in the I-Team report Monday at 6 on Eyewitness News.