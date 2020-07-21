I-Team: Questions being asked about safety of Bloomsburg Fairgrounds event

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A controversy involving a social media post on the Bloomsburg Fair’s Facebook page was addressed today. Fair officials apologized for the post which offended many people, including those in the transgender community.

Bloomsburg Fair officials insist that no harm was meant by the post. Eyewitness News also asked them about concerns over COVID-19 efforts moving forward.

This post on the Bloomsburg Fair Facebook page over the weekend raised a lot of questions and concerns in the region. It shows a man dressed as a woman who some say resembles Dr. Rachel Levine, secretary of the state department of health, in a dunk tank. Fair officials say there was no sinister intent with the post.

“The main thing, we meant nothing against Dr. Levine, nothing against anybody. We did it in good faith to try and raise money for the carnival. We apologize it went to the other side. We had no intention of hurting anyone at all,” Brian Wawroski, superintendent of Grandstands said.

The dunk tank was part of a carnival to raise money for fire departments, which have been hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, hosted by the Bloomsburg Fair. But questions have been raised about COVID-19 safety guidelines and restrictions during the event.

Eyewitness News saw many people not social distancing or wearing face masks. Also, was the fair permitted to hold the event in the first place? Under health department guidelines, gatherings of 250 people or more are not permitted. Eyewitness News posed those questions to the fair officials.

“We are going to take that under advisement, if you will. That’s why we are kind of happy to have the carnival despite the ending of it. It was a success we are going to take that back to the board and review it. Maybe it’s not the right time to have the fair this year. We don’t know that yet we will make decision in a week or so,” Wawroski said.

“We had all the signs posted. We asked people to social distance and wear masks. The signs were all over the grounds but nobody took the initiative to walk around the grounds to force people to put their masks on… which I think would be hard to do,” said Randy Karschner, president of the Bloomsburg Fair.

Fair officials tell us they were told by local lawmakers that they could hold the firemen’s carnival. We reached out to those lawmakers but have not yet heard back. We also reached out to state health department officials for clarification on the guidelines for fairs and carnivals. We have not yet had a response.

You can see more of our coverage of the Bloomsburg Fair controversy here.