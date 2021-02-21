I-Team: NEPA’s Most Wanted

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – The wall inside the United States Marshals Service Office at the Federal Building in Scranton contains the photos of the most wanted 15 fugitives in the United States.

People who are wanted for some of the most violent crimes in the nation and who remain on the run. They as well as fugitives from northeastern and central Pennsylvania are tracked by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Martin Pane is the U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, which includes 33 counties in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

“Behind every one of these fugitives nearly in every case there’s a victim and we must not forget that fact. So our efforts are to bring these guys to justice so those victims have justice,” said Pane.

