I-Team: Morse Homicide Investigation

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The search for answers in the homicide of a Luzerne County man intensifies tonight. 60-year-old Bill Morse from Sugarloaf Township went missing in June of 2018.

It had been a missing person investigation. That changed Wednesday. Investigators believe he was the victim of foul play. Lead I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick has been working this story from the very start and has the latest.

Federal, state and local law enforcement continue to search for evidence and possible Morse’s remains here at his home on Hollow Road. The dramatic turn of events, in this case, has many people asking what happened and why.

“I was devastated!” said Morse’s friend Bob Yevak.

Yevak says he could not believe what he was hearing when state troopers called the Morse case a homicide. Yevak was with Morse just days before he went missing in June of 2018. Morse was helping Yevak with a project in Jim Thorpe.

“I had him involved with the opera house in Jim Thorpe. He was down there meeting the people. They liked him down there. He would help get people to their seats,” Yevak told us.

Yevak says it pains him to watch the drama unfold at the Morse property in Sugarloaf Township. He recalls on the day Morse disappeared, he stopped by Yevak’s business for a project involving the opera house.

“That day, he came up when I wasn’t here. My guys gave him an envelope and that was the end. We didn’t see him,” Yevak said.

No word yet on how long this search will last. Troopers told us Wednesday that they would be here for at least two days. Again investigators are not saying what if anything they found here.

Morse lived at the home with his ex-wife. We reached out to her for comment. We have not heard back from her.