I-Team: Major changes in PA vaccine rollout plan

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV)— The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced major changes today in its vaccination rollout plan.

People over the age of 65 and those between the ages of 16 and 64 with pre-existing conditions have been moved into the 1A tier, meaning they do not have to wait for the COVID-19 vaccine.

State officials say they are following the federal vaccination guidelines which were changed last week and that included these changes.





The I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick will have more on what to expect on Eyewitness News.