I-Team: Investigating cooking oil thefts

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A special I-Team report focuses on a crime that’s expanding across our region and the nation in recent months.

And in some cases violence has been associated with it. The thefts of what some call “liquid gold.”

It is a crime that was off the radar of the public and in some cases law enforcement until we saw the number of cases increasing. And in a few, violence was involved.

We are talking about the theft of used cooking oil from restaurants and across Pennsylvania, including dozens in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. Last October video was taken of a suspect ramming the vehicle of a business owner in West Pittston. He tried to prevent the would-be thief from leaving.

This case really was an eye opener for many people, even some police departments. A suspect was arrested and now faces court action in the theft. Investigators tell the I-Team there is big money to be made in stealing and selling used cooking oil, because of low supply and high demand.

It is used by biodiesel companies and can be converted for use in transportation, heating and cooking. Here’s what Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce had to say about these crimes: “What immediately comes to mind is organized crime. I know it’s not typically we think of when we look at old movies and media reports considering organized crime, but in the sense that we have descriptions of the same vehicles, same M.O. All of the thefts seem to be committed the same way.”

On Eyewitness News at 11 the I-Team will take a closer look at the thefts of the so called “liquid gold” and talk to business owners and industry insiders and how it could impact area residents.