I-Team: Father of Alleged Abductor Speaks Out

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The father of a Luzerne County man who was shot and killed by police Sunday, says his son did not deserve to die.

State Troopers say they used lethal force to end a kidnapping and hostage incident after 20-year old Jordon Oliver threatened his former girlfriend, 15-year-old Samara Derwin. The I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick has our story.

My next step is to bury my own baby boy that they took his life”

Sean Oliver cries as he talks about his 20-year-old son who was shot and killed during an alleged kidnapping hostage incident in Nanticoke.

“He didn’t deserve to die. Sure he deserved to be jailed for taking a car or whatever he did but he didn’t deserve to die” Said Oliver.

State troopers say the drama began to unfold just after 3 pm Sunday near the greater Nanticoke high school investigators say Oliver had taken his onetime girlfriend 15-year-old Samara Derwin hostage holding a knife to her throat at some point Derwin broke free from his grasp and got into the rear of a Nanticoke police cruiser.

A struggle ensued with Oliver and two officers. They tased him but it had no effect. Then Oliver allegedly maced the officers and jumped into the Nanticoke Police cruiser and drove toward the officers. Those officers opened fire on the vehicle. Six hours later the cruiser was located in a wooded area near Nanticoke. Oliver, they say, was threatening Derwin with a knife at some point Oliver was shot by police.

“Well, I would like some answers. They are saying it’s an ongoing deadly shooting investigation. We really can’t get any answers. They won’t even let us see our own son.” Said Sean Oliver.

Oliver showed us text messages sent between him and his son during the search and standoff in the woods trying to convince his son that he should surrender and end the situation.

We asked Oliver if he thought his son would ever hurt Derwin “

“Absolutely 100 percent would never ever. My son had a heart of gold. He would never have hurt that girl. If anything he would have taken his own life before he did anything to that girl” said Sean Oliver.

The State Police and the Luzerne County District Attorney’s office continue their joint investigation into the incident Including whether or not the police were justified in shooting and killing Jordan Oliver an autopsy will be done on Oliver’s body Tuesday morning.