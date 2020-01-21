I-Team Exclusive: Former Mayor Sounds Alarm On Levee Issues

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The former mayor of Wilkes-Barre is raising concerns and asking a lot of questions just days before a closed-door meeting is scheduled with federal officials to discuss the system.

The levee system in Wilkes-Barre is supposed to protect the city and those south of here when the Susquehanna River rises around 41 to 44 feet. But former Wilkes-Barre mayor Tom McGroarty says he has concerns about this levee.

Former Wilkes-Barre Mayor Tom McGroarty spoke with Eyewitness News Tuesday about what he says is an “unaccredited” levee system.

Tom McGroarty knows a few things about flooding and flood protection.

He was mayor for eight years in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

“I was here when the levee was raised as was you. If some things have to be fixed we have to fix them. We can’t let people’s insurance go crazy. It has to be addressed,” said McGroarty.

McGroarty obtained documents showing that there is concern on the part of FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which oversees the levee system. The levee system could be classified as “unaccredited.”

“I’m very concerned that FEMA is going to have a private meeting this Friday and they are going to announce that they believe the levee may not be sufficient height in certain areas basically south of the Market Street Bridge,” said McGroarty.

The map shows the areas in question that could have problems. McGroarty advised the previous mayor, Tony George, on levee issues and has sent letters to the new mayor and council, raising red flags. Current mayor George Brown says he will attend the meeting with FEMA.

Lead I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick sat down with Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown about the levee system in Wilkes-Barre.

“The most important to me and my administration is the safety of our residents that’s number one making sure they have proper flood protection,” Brown said.

Frank Hine has lived near the Susquehanna River his entire life. His home was flooded during the great Agnes flood in 1972 and had close calls in 1996 and 2011.

“It seems a lot more volatile at this point than ever before. I think if anything raising them or dredging the river I don’t know,” Hine said.

As for Friday’s meeting with FEMA…

“I just ask that since it concerns so many people, their property, their homes, why not have the meeting public, not behind closed doors,” McGroarty added.

We did reach out to FEMA for comment. A spokesperson said they would get back to us with a reply or comment about the meeting. We haven’t yet heard back.

The levee system would impact not only Wilkes-Barre but also Hanover Township, Plymouth and other points to the south.