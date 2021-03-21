I-Team: COVID-19 and relationships

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — As we move forward, and some say, out of the pandemic, we are learning more about the impact it’s had on virtually every aspect of our society and daily lives.

The I-Team takes a look at what we are seeing when it comes to the pandemic’s impact on marriages, specifically divorce. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought people together in ways they never could have foreseen in the pre-COVID era.

And legal experts say they are starting to see data come out regarding the number of divorces across the nation and our region. During the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic the number of divorce filings were down, but now those numbers are starting to go up.

“What I’ve witnessed is many people held off on doing anything in regards to divorce or custody during the course of COVID. 2021 I’ve seen an increase in calls for people proceeding with divorce. Now whether that’s caused by COVID or if it’s just because they didn’t want to do it during COVID, that’s what remains to be seen,” family law expert and attorney Brian Vinsko said.

