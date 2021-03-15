I-Team: Code Concerns

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Problem properties affect just about every community in our region.

But getting rid of them is a challenge.

Problem properties are nothing new. Some area community leaders say behind every well-kept block or neighborhood, there lies a property that is a potential threat to everything nearby.

And often they are only discovered when something out of the ordinary occurs, like a fire. That’s why code enforcement is so vital to communities. So says the mayor of Pittston, Michael Lombardo.

“You know code enforcement is challenging because it’s not about the city or municipality coming in and being Big Brother and try to force people to do things. It’s public safety and when it comes down to public safety there’s nothing that trumps that,” Lombardo said.

