I-Team: Bill Morse’s Family Reacts to Homicide Investigation

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The latest developments in the investigation into the homicide of 60-year-old Bill Morse from Luzerne County.

The Sugarloaf Township man went missing in June of 2018. It had been a missing person investigation that changed Wednesday as state troopers now say Morse was the victim of foul play. Federal, state and local law enforcement have been searching his home and property since early yesterday. Lead I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick has the latest.

The search continues and sources close to the case tell the I-Team this investigation is intensifying. All of these vehicles belong to police officers, state troopers or FBI agents. The home of 60-year-old Bill Morse is just down this road, Hollow Road. It is has become quite apparent that Morse’s life may have ended here. On Thursday, his brother reacted to the news.

Morse was last seen at his home on the afternoon of June 11, 2018. He spent the day in Jim Thorpe, Carbon County where he attended a bridge dedication. He returned home and later that day his son says his father got into a black truck and was never seen or heard from again.

Investigators spent a lot of time Wednesday digging into what we are told is a burn pit. We don’t know what if anything was found in that pit or elsewhere on the property. We do know that late in the afternoon state troopers came out and said this was now a homicide investigation.

The I-Team spoke with Bob Morse, Bill Morse’s brother.

“Well, Andy obviously deeply saddened. Unfortunately not surprised by the news. It’s not the outcome we were looking for,” Bob Morse said.

Andy asked Bob Morse: The fact that this search is taking place at Bill’s home where he lived what do you think about that? Bob Morse replied: “I don’t know what to think about this point. I’d refrain from making any comment at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police or 911.