I-Team: Be on the lookout for “free money” scam

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Have you been targeted by scammers? It’s a good bet that many can answer “yes” to that question.

No doubt we all get the calls and or emails with an offer that sounds too good to be true. The mission of these con-artists? Get your personal information.

Information that can be used to gain access to your financial accounts, bank accounts, credit cards, etc. In a matter of minutes you could be ruined financially. Your life savings gone, wiped out. Tuesday night we will take a closer look at the so-called ‘”free money” scam.

“I received a call saying they were from the Department of Health Services stating that due to good payment in my bills I was a candidate for a $14,500 grant right away. I thought something is not right,” Dave, a target of the free money scam, said.

