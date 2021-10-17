I Picture Hope organization raises money in fight against cancer

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A group in Luzerne County is lending a helping hand to people fighting cancer.

The “I Picture Hope” organization, gifts women, men and families who are fighting cancer or cancer survivors free portrait sessions. They also supply them with hair and makeup sessions.

Their event Sunday in Kingston raises money for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, while trying to give confidence and support to cancer fighters and survivors. This event is close to the founder’s heart, who has faced the same battle.

“So when I was was diagnosed two years ago, I did not want my picture taken. I didn’t feel pretty and my husband finally convinced me to take my picture and I felt so empowered and I thought ‘how would I be able to get that feeling to other people who are going through the same exact thing I was going through?'” Shadowcatcher co-owner and photographer Lori Prashker-Thomas said.

Proceeds are shared between “Breast Friends of Pennsylvania” and “Paint Pittston Pink.”