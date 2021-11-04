‘I can actually hear you now’: Family receives gift of hearing

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local family in need is gifted the ability to hear each other and the world around them more clearly.

The first interaction between Tiffany Mausteller and her 18-year-old son Corey Straub that didn’t involve shouting was Corey saying “I can actually hear you now,” and Tiffany responding “Yay”.

The hearing-impaired Orangeville natives were gifted and fitted for new hearing aids at Miracle-Ear in Bloomsburg.

“I was so terrified when the puppy ate Corey’s hearing aids that that was it, we weren’t going to get another pair. And we don’t have the money for that,” Mausteller said.

Straub needed a new pair of hearing aids before going to college next year.

“Now, with the hearing aids, I can sit basically wherever I want to and hopefully still hear the professor,” Straub said.

And Mausteller noticed a significant change in her hearing too. But they didn’t know how they were going to afford it.

“Hearing aids can range anywhere between $4,000, $8,000, $10,000. And it’s out of the range and reach of a lot of people. And then their hearing loss goes uncared for years,” hearing instrument specialist Lisa Hillegrass said.

Luckily, Miracle-Ear was there to help.

The Miracle-Ear Foundation has helped more than 16,000 people like Straub and Mausteller nationwide, administering more than 30,000 hearing aids.”

After applying and qualifying for the assistance program, Straub and Mausteller received the gift of improved hearing at no cost.

“I can’t say thank you enough to Lisa, to everybody at Miracle-Ear and the Miracle Ear Foundation,” Mausteller said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing hearing loss and needs help paying for a hearing aid, applications are available through Miracle-Ear.

For more information, visit miracle-ear.com.