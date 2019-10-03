I-81 Drinker Street exit opens for traffic again

Dunmore, Lackawanna County (WBRE/WYOU) – It’s smooth sailing once again on Interstate 81 Northbound in Lackawanna County.

The Drinker Street Exit reopened overnight after being closed since mid-August.

Exit 186 is one of two ways you can get to Dunmore off I-81 and it’s closure has caused a huge inconvenience for many drivers.



PennDot crews have been making concrete repairs to the ramp, fixing a section of the road that sunk in.

The phase was a part of a bigger concrete repair project on Interstates 81 and 84 that is expected to be complete by May of 2020.