MOOSIC, LACAKWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A minor crash leads to major traffic troubles on Interstate 81 this morning.

A tractor-trailer hauling furniture ran over a construction sign on the northbound lanes in Moosic around 9 AM.

The good news, no one was injured.

The bad news, the interstate is down to one lane as crew’s clean up oil from the wreck, and the truck is towed away.

Traffic is now just getting back to normal.