I-80 West opened in Turbot Township after crash

TURBOT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUBMERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)UPDATE: Interstate 80 westbound in Northumberland County is now open as of 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

A crash in Northumberland County has Interstate 80 West closed.

Both lanes are closed between the Interstate 180 and Route 15 interchanges due to a tractor-trailer crash.

The detour for Interstate 80 Westbound starting at the Interstate 180 interchange is I-180 Westbound to Route 220 North back to Interstate 80 Westbound.

The interstate is expected to shut down for several hours.

